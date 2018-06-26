Pete Davidson Celebrates 'Precious Angel' Ariana Grande's Birthday by Sharing PDA Pics

Pete Davidson is expressing his love for fiancee Ariana Grande on her birthday.

The Saturday Night Live star took to Instagram in the early hours of Grande's 25th birthday on Tuesday to celebrate his bride-to-be.

"Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! You’re my favorite person that ever existed :) I love you sm," Davidson wrote alongside a snap of him giving Grande -- clad in a black mini-dress -- a piggyback ride.

In another post, which shows the couple hugging and gazing lovingly at each other, the 24-year-old comedian continued the compliments, writing in the caption: "One more for the queen. Words can’t express what a real f**king treasure this one is."

On Monday night, Grande also gushed over her guy. "I have no wish I have everything I ever wanted hi," she wrote on top of a pic of Davidson that she posted to her Instagram Story.

The pair got engaged earlier this month after just weeks of dating, and they haven't been shy about sharing their love. Grande recently named a song after her beau while Davidson declared that he feels like he "won a contest" after popping the question.

A source recently told ET that the pop star has been "dreaming" up the details of her wedding day since she was a teenager.

"Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," the source said. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

The source continued: "Ariana also spoke about a winter wedding, which seemed a little cold, but she loves the idea of a winter wonderland-type scene. We used to laugh about her fun ideas of a snowy wedding day."

