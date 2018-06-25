Pete Davidson's Tattoo Artist Says He Cautioned Him Against Getting Ariana Grande Tattoos

Pete Davidson is notorious for getting girlfriend tattoos -- and his latest one actually came with a warning.

In an interview with the New York Post's Page Six, Jon Mesa, co-owner of No Idols Tattoo Shop in New York City's Chinatown, recalled an instance last month when Davidson, 24, called about covering up some ink. Notably, a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David's face. It was then that the tattoo artist bestowed a few words of wisdom onto the Saturday Night Live star, who had recently started dating his now-fiance, Ariana Grande.

"I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees]," the tattoo artist explained. "After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife."

Mesa added that his client didn't really listen, seeing as Davidson got himself inked with two pieces dedicated to the pop star just two weeks later in Los Angeles -- one of her initials on his thumb and another of the black bunny mask Grande, 24, wore on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album.

“Relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man," Mesa said. "[But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

The ink came just before Davidson popped the question to the "No Tears Left To Cry" crooner earlier this month. Mesa said he saw the pair earlier this week when Davidson came in for another tattoo, alongside Grande, adding that the two are obviously in love.

“They are just riding that magical wave of bliss together,” he told Page Six. “It’s obvious that Pete is super in love with Ariana.”

The singer opted for the acronym "H2GKMO," which stands for her favorite phrase, "Honest to God, knock me out," while Davidson chose the word, "reborn," inspired by Kid Cudi's latest album.

