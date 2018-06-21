Pete Davidson in Awe of Ariana Grande as He Shares Sexy Pic of Fiancée in Lingerie

Pete Davidson seriously can't get enough of his beautiful fiancée, Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a sexy photo of the 24-year-old singer lying in the grass in white lingerie. And while it's sweet that he posted a solo shot of his girl, it's his caption that really got to us.

Davidson, also 24, apparently can't seem to wrap his head around the fact that he's engaged, and now living with Grande in a lavish apartment in New York City. "What the actual f**k," he captioned the pic, with the heart eyes emoji.

Grande liked the pic, commenting on it twice. "@petedavidson omg," she wrote, later adding "I love you" with angel and blushing face emojis.

what the actual fuck 😍 A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 21, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

On Wednesday, Davidson also couldn't seem to contain his excitement about his relationship with Grande during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I feel like I won a contest," he gushed to host Jimmy Fallon. "I'm f***king lit, Jimmy. It's so lit."

"It's so funny walking down the street because dudes are walking by and they're like [tipping their hat]," he continued. "Did you ever see that Derek Jeter commercial where he's retiring and everybody just tips their hats? Some dude came up to me and said, 'Dude, you gave me hope.'"

Hear more on Davidson and Grande's whirlwind romance in the video below.

