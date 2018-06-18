Ariana Grande Names New Song After Fiance Pete Davidson, Declares She's So in Love

Ariana Grande is declaring her love for fiancé Pete Davidson!

Grande took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a sneak peek at her upcoming album, Sweetener. The short clip is of a smooth jazzy tune with little to no audible lyrics. When a fan reached out for more info on the song, though, Grande was happy to deliver.

"WHAT SONG WAS THE SNIPPET MISS GRANDE," a Twitter user asked the pop star.

"The one from today isss from an interlude ab pete," Grande revealed before sharing the song's title is "Pete" in another tweet.

One Twitter user called the title "a v creative name," to which Grande replied "thank u 😇 i had other options but i liked this best."

When another user bashed the title saying, "'pete' girl we know you love him but are you dumb," Grande simply replied "nah" before expanding on her feelings in another tweet.

"Forreal. the truth is ☕️ i been the f**k thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n sh*t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is," she wrote.

Grande made no attempts to downplay the subject of her song or the cause of her happiness. When another fan shared a picture of the "Bed" singer, writing, "You're really serving IN COLOR," Grande replied, "issa new chapter ☁️ for the first time my life is in color as well."

The tweetstorm comes just a week after the pop star and the comedian, both 24, got engaged after less than a month of dating.

A source recently told ET that Grande has been "dreaming" up the details of her wedding day since she was a teenager.

"Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," the source said. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

The source continued: "Ariana also spoke about a winter wedding, which seemed a little cold, but she loves the idea of a winter wonderland-type scene. We used to laugh about her fun ideas of a snowy wedding day."

Prior to her relationship with Davidson, Grande was with Mac Miller for two years. Davidson, meanwhile, had been dating longtime girlfriend Cazzie David. Both sets of couples called it quits in May, while Grande and Davidson became Instagram official later that month.

