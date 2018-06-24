'Queer Eye' Fab Five Defend Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Quick Engagement

The stars of Netflix's hit Queer Eye reboot are defending Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande.

The Fab Five -- Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski -- sat down with Andy Cohen on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live! where they were asked, by a viewer calling in, how they felt about the couple's surprising recent engagement.

As it turns out, they are all really supportive, despite some people's trepidation that the lovebirds are moving too quickly.

"I'm very, very happy for them, I couldn't be more happy," France said. "I think if anybody finds like that's amazing."

When asked about the fact that Davidson and Grande had only been dating for a month when he popped the question, France said that, for some people, it just works out -- like for him and his husband, Rob.

"I told my husband five days into it that I would marry him, he said the same," France said. "And we're together 10 years later, so who knows?"

For Brown, the engagement was exciting news, and he was hoping to get some inside info, but his plans didn't work out.

"We all know them, and they're sweet, and I texted him immediately and was like, 'Hey! Did you get engaged? Oh my gosh, congratulations! I wanna send a gift!' But I was really being nosey and he didn't text me back," Brown said, disappointed.

Ultimately, it was Porowski who's quiet, sage wisdom summed up their defense of Davidson and Grande's engagement the best: "Sometimes, you just know."

Back in March, France took Davidson on a shopping adventure through New York City to help him step up his style game, in a short video shared by Saturday Night Live. However, it seems their friendship has stayed strong.

"I just went shopping with him a couple days ago," France said, although he didn't reveal whether or not he'd be helping him shop for wedding clothes whenever that day comes.

Recently, ET sat down with the Fab Five to talk about the upcoming second season of Queer Eye, and the stars dished on the most interesting fan mail they've ever gotten, and revealed which celebs they've love to have on as guest experts.

