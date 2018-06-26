Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Sing Karaoke Together For Her Birthday -- Watch!

It might not be possible to celebrate turning 25 better than Ariana Grande has.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer updated fans on her birthday celebrations via her Instagram Story on Tuesday night, where she and fiance Pete Davidson had a karaoke bash.

On the setlist was a couples' duet of Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life" (which was, in fact, very life-bringing), as well as Grande letting her golden pipes loose on Beyoncé's "Love On Top." And if there's anyone with a powerhouse enough voice to do Queen Bey's triumphant anthem justice, it's gotta be Ari!

Davidson even showed off his rhyming skills, rapping a few bars to Eminem's "Superman."

Grande's fans tweeted out snippets of Grande's story, celebrating the couple and their sing-along affair.

imagine being at a karaoke bar and it’s your turn to sing but you’re going up after ariana grande... pic.twitter.com/3r3JneFHOa — zach 💡 (@nyczach) June 27, 2018

ariana grande and pete davidson doing evanescence karaoke is how we all know that this is true love pic.twitter.com/RZedDblUuO — xx (@xxheathheathxx) June 27, 2018

Watch out, Nicki Minaj! Grande's Saturday Night Live star beau might be challenging you for the top spot on her list of collaborators.

Check out the video below for more of Grande and Davidson's sweet couple moments.

