Watch Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Dance It Out

They're taking their romance to the dance floor.

Ariana Grande just shared a sweet, new video featuring her and fiance Pete Davidson cutting a rug while relaxing with friends at a practice space.

Wearing a white tank and denim miniskirt, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer first breaks out some dance moves with a male friend, which ends with both of them hilariously crawling across the floor. Next, Davidson attempts to slide his famous fiancée between his legs and back up again. It looks as though it almost went south, because the Saturday Night Live star blurted out, “Oh my god” soon after getting the singer back on her feet. “Wow, that could’ve went very bad,” he adds after they embrace.

But that wasn’t the end of the fancy footwork. Grande then proceeds to dance around friends relaxing at nearby tables, singing and coaxing them out onto the floor.

The fun clip comes just two days after the pop star celebrated her 25th birthday with friends in NYC, where plenty more dancing and singing went down. The gathering was held at Frames Bowling Lounge and soon included some karaoke, leading to the release of another joint performance from Grande and Davidson.

The cute couple sang the 2003 rock track “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence, which was thankfully recorded by onlookers. Separately, Grande performed Beyonce’s “Love on Top” and Davidson nailed the lyrics to Eminem’s “Superman.”

