Ariana Grande Has a New Tattoo Dedicated to Pete Davidson's Late Father

Ariana Grande has a very special tattoo.

Fans of the 25-year-old "The Light Is Coming" songstress noticed that she had some new ink on her left foot while she and her fiance, Pete Davidson, were out in New York earlier this week.

When zoomed in, the pop star's foot includes the numbers "8418," which is the badge number worn by the Saturday Night Live comedian's late father, New York City firefighter Scott Davidson, who died in 2001 during the Twin Tower attacks. The 24-year-old comedian also has same numbers inked on his left forearm, which he's had for quite some time now.

The twosome has been inseparable ever since announcing their engagement earlier this month, and the tattoo comes as no surprise to many. Their relationship has moved fast and many people have noticed.

Earlier this week, Davidson's tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, revealed in an interview with New York Post's Page Six that he cautioned the comedian against getting tattoos dedicated to his girlfriends.

Mesa recalled an instance last month when Davidson called about covering up some ink. Notably, a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David's, face.

"I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees]," Mesa explained. "After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife'….Relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

Davidson definitely didn't take the advice, as he got himself inked with two pieces dedicated to the pop star just two weeks later -- one of her initials on his thumb and another of the black bunny mask Grande wore on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album.

Davidson, however, told Jimmy Fallon this month that being engaged to Grande feels like he "won a contest." Watch the video below to hear his comments.

