Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Engaged To Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieberand Hailey Baldwin just got engaged, according to multiple reports.

The pop star reportedly popped the question on Saturday night while they were staying at a resort in the Bahamas. According to TMZ, who was first to report he news, 24-year-old Bieber and 21-year-old Baldwin were spotted at a restaurant where everyone in attendance was salsa dancing. Then, out of nowhere, the “What Do You Mean?” singer’s security detail told everyone in attendance to put their phones away because "something big was about to happen."

That’s when Bieber reportedly got down on one knee.

On Sunday, the singer’s father, Jeremy Bieber, posted a photo on Instagram that appears to be referencing the engagement. In the image, the singer is silhouetted against a tropical sunset. The older Bieber captioned the image, “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

Interestingly enough, in February, Bieber's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, attended his father's wedding in Jamaica to Chelsey Rebelo.

Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, also tweeted on Saturday night, writing, "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

Meanwhile, a source tells People, “It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks. He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Bieber and Baldwin have been spotted together constantly since rekindling their romance roughly a month ago, after dating in 2015. One particularly notable sighting included fans spotting them locking lips at a park in New York City.

In May, before the two started dating again, Baldwin acknowledged their past.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time," Baldwin told The Times UK. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that."

