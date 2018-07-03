Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Enjoy Hamptons Beach Date -- See the Pics!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying some pre-Fourth of July beach activities.

The pair were spotted soaking in the sun in the Hamptons on Tuesday, heading out to the ocean for a little R&R. Baldwin, 21, wore a cute black bikini, which she covered up with a patterned two-piece ensemble. Beiber, 24, meanwhile, sported black Adidas shorts and a white tank top.

The couple's outing comes just a day after the "Sorry" singer's Mercedes-Benz SLS -- a nearly $230,000 luxury sports car, complete with gull-wing doors -- broke down in the middle of an intersection. The pair were photographed getting help from the police as they waited for a mechanic to tow the pricey ride.

The two made their way to the Hamptons after spending time in New York City, where eyewitnesses spotted them on a "flirty" date at Hu Kitchen last weekend. As for the pair's relationship status, a source told ET last week that Bieber and Baldwin are "casually dating."

"Justin and Hailey have always been into one another. They dated in 2016 briefly, and the feelings never really went away," the source said, explaining the the pair "have a lot in common, and connect deeply over their faith and relationship with God."

"Justin and Hailey have been casually dating for roughly a month, but things seem to be heating up as the two are spending more and more time together," the source added.

