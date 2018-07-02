Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Helped by Police After Car Breaks Down In The Hamptons -- Pics

Love can make the world go round, but it can't keep your car from breaking down.

Justin Bieber and girlfriend Hailey Baldwin learned this the hard way on Monday when their car broke down while on vacation in the Hamptons.

The "Sorry" singer's Mercedes-Benz SLS -- a nearly $230,000 luxury sports car, complete with gull-wing doors -- decided to stop working in the middle of an intersection.

Unable to move the obstruction themselves, police were soon called out to their location to help direct traffic and make the situation safe until a mechanic could come out to tow the expensive ride.

Bieber, 24, looked beach-ready in a white tank top and grey shorts with white slip-on sandals, while his 21-year-old lady love showed off her fit physique in a white midriff top and denim short-shorts.

The couple's jaunt out to the Hamptons comes just days after the pair spent the weekend getting cozy and packing on the PDA in New York City. They were even photographed sharing an intimate kiss in a local garden after spending the day strolling around the Dumbo neighborhood in Brooklyn.

The two stars have not been shy about locking lips in the streets of the Big Apple since rekindling their romance over the last few weeks, but haven't officially commented on the status of their relationship.

A source told ET last week that the pair -- who originally dated in 2015 but split in early 2016 -- have been "casually dating for roughly a month" and that "things seem to be heating up as the two are spending more and more time together."

