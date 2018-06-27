Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her Celebrity Crush -- and It's Not Justin Bieber!

Hailey Baldwin may be sparking romance rumors with Justin Bieber, but that's not the only Hollywood heartthrob she has her eyes on!

The 21-year-old model was recently featured in LOVE magazine's #LOVEFM radio call-in show via Instagram, where she revealed her no. 1 celebrity crush -- and it's not the "Sorry" singer.

"My celebrity crush, has to be," she began, twirling her crimped blonde locks. "Ryan Gosling!"

After saying his name out loud, she looked to the camera and winked, as the reporter asked, "Ooh, what do you think you going to be doing with him?"

"Umm, I don't know, maybe like, just sit around," Baldwin jokingly replied. "Just stare into each others eyes and fall in love."

Baldwin and Bieber were last seen together last Friday, intensely making out on the streets of New York City. The two didn't seem shy about packing on the PDA, with the 24-year-old pop star at one point grabbing Baldwin's backside as an onlooker snapped their pic.

The rumored pair briefly dated in 2015 and have seemingly rekindled their romance in recent weeks, enjoying dinner dates in the Big Apple and outings in Miami. Hear more (and see pics!) in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Intensely Make Out in NYC -- See the Pic!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hold Hands While on Dinner Date in NYC

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Steamy Kisses in NYC

Related Gallery