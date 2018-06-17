Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Steamy Kisses in NYC

Looks like it's totally back on between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

The pair recently sparked rumors that they've rekindled their romance after being snapped together in Miami, Florida, and in New York City. But on Saturday, the rumors were pretty much undeniable after the two were spotted kissing in NYC.

The 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model locked lips while overlooking NYC's East River in video obtained by TMZ. Later, they were again snapped openly making out, this time in Rockefeller Park.

On Sunday, Bieber Instagrammed himself talking to a young fan, with Baldwin standing by in a floral dress.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 17, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

Bieber and Baldwin briefly dated in 2015. Before their recent flirty outings, Baldwin talked about their relationship last month.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time," she told The Times UK. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that."

Clearly, it appears to be all good now.

For more on Bieber and Baldwin, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Spotted Together in NYC After Miami Weekend

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Leave Miami Together After Cozy Movie Date: Pics!

'Bachelor' Star Danielle Lombard Reveals What Happened After Justin Bieber Slid Into Her DMs (Exclusive)



