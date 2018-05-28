Hailey Baldwin Says She and Justin Bieber Are Finally Friends Again After Their Breakup

Hailey Baldwin has no hard feelings towards Justin Bieber, whom she briefly dated in 2015.

The 21-year-old model talks about her current relationship with the pop star in a new interview with The Times UK, and does acknowledge there was some initial "weirdness" following the end of their fling. Bieber and Baldwin split in 2016, and both were open about their relationship, even dropping the "L" word at one point.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time," Baldwin notes. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that."

"I'd never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that," she continues. "But it brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."

ET spoke with Baldwin in February 2016 after Bieber made their relationship social media official by sharing steamy kissing pics of the two, when she gushed about the 24-year-old singer.

"He's really funny. We have a good time together," Baldwin told ET at the time. "He's just really sweet. He's a good kid, he has a good heart and I love him."

As for the rumors between Baldwin and 19-year-old singer Shawn Mendes -- which reached a fever pitch when the two attended this year's Met Gala together earlier this month -- Baldwin tells The Times UK that she is in fact still single.

"We hang out and he's super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman," Baldwin says. "But I am single."

"The dating pool is small," she adds. "It's rare to find somebody that has the same ideas and morals as me. I have found people like that before, though, which is refreshing."

ET recently chatted with Mendes, and he dished on collaborating with his "idol turned friend" John Mayer on his new album.

