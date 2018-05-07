Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Make Red Carpet Debut at 2018 Met Gala
Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin made things red carpet official at the 2018 Met Gala!
The pair, who have been fueling dating rumors with cute meet-ups and social media snaps over the last few months, were all smiles as they stepped out together at the annual star-studded fashion event on Monday.
Mendes, 19, and Baldwin, 21, both donned custom Tommy Hilfiger for the 2018 Gala, where the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Mendes donned a dapper burgundy suit, while Baldwin wore an off-the-shoulder flowing white gown with a modified sweetheart neckline.
The model accessorized with silver pumps and embraced the theme of religious iconography by weaving white flowers into her pink hair.
The pair were also spotted leaving an NYC hotel prior to the event, where Mendes was careful not to step on Baldwin's flowing train and offered a helping hand as the two stepped into their car.
Mendes and Baldwin last posed for a pic together in a social media snap that the singer posted to Instagram last month, alongside a simple emoji caption.
Baldwin is not the first celeb Mendes has been linked to recently. The 19-year-old artist has also been rumored to have dated ex-Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, with the two denying a relationship but often appearing playful and flirty together. Those rumors persisted as recently as February, when Mendes and Cabello were spotted holding hands at a pizza restaurant in New York City.
