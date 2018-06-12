Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Leave Miami Together After Cozy Movie Date: Pics!

Justin Bieber's rumored romance with Hailey Baldwin is heating up!

After briefly dating in 2015, the pair spent the weekend together in Miami. Bieber and Baldwin were in town attending the VOUS conference, which, according to its website, is designed for people to encounter God, equip the church and empower next generation leaders.

On Monday, the duo was spotted in Miami's South Beach after catching a movie. They kept it casual for the outing, both sporting black VOUS-branded sweatpants. Bieber paired the sweats with a white baseball cap and blue T-shirt while Baldwin opted for a white crop top and a distressed jean jacket.

Bieber and Baldwin, 24 and 21 respectively, were seen departing Florida via a private jet on Tuesday. The "Sorry" singer was holding his Bible and a red Supreme bag while wearing khakis, a yellow tee and a baseball cap. Baldwin, a model, donned baggy jeans and a gray crop top for the trip.

Over the weekend, the rumored couple was also spotted by an eyewitness out clubbing and getting cozy on a balcony.

The Miami trip comes just weeks after Baldwin spoke to The Times UK about her friendship with Bieber.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time," Baldwin said. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that."

She continued: "I'd never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that. But it brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."

Back in 2016, Baldwin gushed to ET about Bieber, her then-boyfriend.

"He's really funny. We have a good time together," Baldwin said. "He's just really sweet. He's a good kid, he has a good heart and I love him."

