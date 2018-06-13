Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Spotted Together in NYC After Miami Weekend

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are on the move!

The rumored couple was spotted enjoying coffee in New York City on Wednesday, one day after boarding a private jet together in Miami, Florida. Baldwin and Bieber couldn't have looked happier as they hammed it up for photographers on a little walk.

Bieber, 24, who looked casual in sweats and hotel slippers, gave the paparazzi a big wave while Baldwin, 21, appeared to laugh. The model looked cute in an oversized jacket, white T-shirt, denim shorts and white Dr. Martens. The outing is just one of several for the pair lately, as they spent the weekend together in Miami at the VOUS conference, catching a movie and hitting the club.

North Woods / BACKGRID

Bieber and Baldwin are definitely enjoying each other's company, years after their brief romance in early 2016. The pair's Miami trip comes just weeks after Baldwin spoke to The Times UKabout her friendship with Bieber.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time," Baldwin said. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that."

She continued: "I'd never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that. But it brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."

