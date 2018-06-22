Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hold Hands While on Dinner Date in NYC

Justin Bieber's rumored romance with Hailey Baldwin is heating up the streets of New York City!

The duo was spotted leaving the SoHo location of Cipriani in NY, following a dinner date on Thursday night. The 24-year-old pop star and 21-year-old model kept it casual for the occasion, with Bieber sporting an all-black look, which included a T-shirt, gym shorts, a backwards baseball cap and blue Nike slip-on sandals that he wore with socks. As for Baldwin, who wore her hair in two braids, she donned an over-sized leather jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.

Bieber and Baldwin, who briefly dated in 2015, looked cozy on their night out, standing close together and holding hands as they left the restaurant.

Last weekend, the possible couple was spotted making out around New York City; first at the East River and later at Rockefeller Park. Prior to jetting off to the big city, Bieber and Baldwin were both in Miami for the VOUS conference. During their trip, the pair was spotted at a club, leaving a movie and eventually departing via a private plane.

The multiple sightings come nearly a month after Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, spoke to The Times UK about her friendship with Bieber.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time," she said. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that."

She continued: "I'd never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that. But it brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."

Back in 2016, Baldwin gushed to ET about Bieber, her then-boyfriend.

"He's really funny. We have a good time together," she said. "He's just really sweet. He's a good kid, he has a good heart and I love him."

