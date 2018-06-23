Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Intensely Make Out in NYC -- See the Pic!

The romance continues to heat up between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!

The two were snapped enjoying a very intense and very public make-out session in New York City on Friday.

Locked in a steamy embrace, Bieber clutched the Drop the Mic co-host’s backside while the pair passionately kissed on the streets of the Big Apple.

The young stars were also spotted leaving Cipriani restaurant in SoHo hand-in-hand after ending the week with a cozy dinner date.

The pair briefly dated in 2015 and have been spotted together more and more in recent weeks, including outings in Miami, Florida, earlier this month.

Bieber, 24, was also videoed locking lips with Baldwin, 21, by the riverside in New York City on June 16.

