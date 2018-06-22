DJ Khaled Teases New Collaboration With Justin Bieber (Exclusive)

Justin Bieberand DJ Khaledare making musical magic... again.

The former "The One" collaborators have a new project in the works, which Khaled first hinted at on social media. Sharing a photo with Bieber on Instagram earler this week, Khaled captioned the shot "Top secret alert."

"That's my brother," he said of the Biebs in an interview with ET on Wednesday.

"I'm working on my new album, Father of Asahd, and you know I'm very blessed, man. Me and Justin Bieber, we definitely have something in the works. We definitely have another one."

Close pal and fellow The FourjudgeSean "Diddy" Combs couldn't help but chime in on what else fans can expect from what sounds like a star-studded affair.

"It's not just Justin Bieber," Diddy said. "This is spoiler alert ... he is going to come fully loaded."

The pair teased that more information will be revealed on an upcoming episode of the Fox reality competition.

"Tune in to The Four 'cause I'm going to give you some keys about what you are talking about. Just stay tuned," said Khaled, with Diddy adding, "It's not just Justin."

In addition to Bieber, Khaled recently shared a snap with Chance the Rapper and Migos' Quavo, all of whom previously featured on his chart-topping hit, "I'm the One."

FATHER OF ASAHD @chancetherapper 🎥🎶😀 A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 21, 2018 at 9:41pm PDT

Meanwhile, the battle for stardom continues on The Four, where Khaled, Diddy, Meghan Trainor and host Fergie are working together to groom the next generation of talent.

"It's about connection with the people," Khaled said. "People that [are] going to support you, something I learned throughout my career, throughout the years I connected more with my fans. [It's] one thing that people come to your shows and one thing that people come and buy your music, but there is another thing about connecting to find out who you are as a person and finding your story."

As for a possible third season of The Four, Diddy is hopeful.

"There [are] a lot of factors that go into that. I believe there's going to be a season three, but you know, we have to see what Fox feels, to be honest," he said. "I know that we are here with it, but we have to get through this season and we have to deliver a show that people are compelled by and people are into."

The Four airs Thursdays on Fox. ET also spoke with Trainor, who opened up about upping her upcoming wedding, sultry new album cover and pal Ariana Grande's engagement. Watch below.

