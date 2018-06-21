Meghan Trainor Is Planning a Winter Wedding (Exclusive)

Meghan Trainor is making progress on her wedding planning.

After previously telling ET that she had a backyard barbecue theme in mind, Trainor now says she's locked in a season.

"I'm thinking Christmas," the 24-year-old, who will celebrate her next birthday on Dec. 22, says, noting that a summer celebration would be "too hot."

"Nice and cold, so that when we dance and get sweaty we can, like, cool off, you know?"

That time of year holds special significance for Trainor and her fiance, Daryl Sabara. The Spy Kids actor popped the question on her birthday in 2017.

Meanwhile, Trainor's backyard also served as the setting for her sultry Treat Myself album cover.

"We did a photoshoot in my backyard and it was my idea to be like, let's go in the pool," Trainor reveals. "Shouldn't have done that! It was freezing. But I felt really sexy and powerful, and there was a lot of discussion on which picture should be the cover and a lot of people had other decisions. But I stood my ground and was like, 'This is the hottest pic of me, probably forever of all time, so let's just keep it as-is."

Treat Myself is available for pre-order now and will be out officially on Aug. 31. In the meantime, Trainor continues her work as a judge on Fox's The Four: Battle for Stardom alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled and host Fergie.

"When I've been doing these radio shows, I'm like, 'We gotta get it 100 percent. We gotta show them why I'm on the panel,'" she says, admitting that the contestants have inspired her to up her own game. "I got a compliment recently from Diddy. He's like, 'Heard you've been killing your shows' and I was like, 'Ahh, I did it!' That's all I wanted. That's all I live for."

The Four airs Thursdays on Fox. For more from Trainor's latest interview, watch the video above.