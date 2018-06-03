Meghan Trainor Says Her Wedding Will Be a Backyard BBQ (Exclusive)

Meghan Trainor plans to keep it casual when her big day comes.

Still glowing from her December engagement to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, ET caught up with the talented singer at iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert presented by AT&T on Saturday, where she talked about her new music and her nuptial planning. While she has dished in the past about their possible plans (with Diddy and DJ Khaled maybe performing?), she told ET's Lauren Zima that the couple plans an easygoing affair.

"I think I'm just gonna be casual. I think I'm just gonna do it in my backyard. I've got a great yard and my manager, like, legally can marry people," she told ET. She continued. "Yeah, I just might have my best friend do it and we might just chill and have like a barbecue. I don't know!"

Trainor has described herself as reinvigorated with her relationship to Sabara. She stopped drinking, lost 20 pounds and is eating and living healthier than ever.

"He really changed my life. He showed me how working out can be fun. I didn't believe it, but now it's true and it feels so good when you're sore -- I love that feeling now, I'm addicted to it," she told ET in May. "He cooks for me and taught me to cook. I never knew how to cook. He taught me, like, secrets how to make your food taste great but also be healthy for you."

Trainor is currently working on the release of her third studio album, set to hit this summer. She's also preparing to rejoin The Four as a judge for the show's second season, which begins June 7.

For more on Trainor's health and fitness kick, watch the video below.

