Meghan Trainor, Ashlee Simpson & More Stars Step Out in Style at 2018 Wango Tango

Celebrities stepped out in style to attend the 2018 iHeartRadio KIIS-FM Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The annual concert brought together the hottest artists on one stage, but prior to them performing some showed off their fashionable ensembles on the blue carpet.

Meghan Trainor perfectly matched her pink hair with a blush-toned jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline, a yellow belt and slits that showed off her black boots.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Alessandra Ambrosio, who took the stage as a presenter, also dressed to impress. The supermodel flaunted her toned legs in a bedazzled long-sleeve mini dress and silver pointed-toe heels.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Both Janelle Monae and Ruby Rose rocked edgier ensembles to the concert. The "Make Me Feel" singer opted for a black-and-white checkered jumpsuit with a black hat and boots, while the Orange Is the New Black actress chose black leather overalls, which she paired with a tube top and combat boots.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

The Bachelor ladies Becca Tilley and JoJo Fletcher looked summer ready. Tilley wowed in a black-and-blue checkered two-piece with a black bra. Fletcher showed her rocker side in a Pink Floyd tee with a high-waisted leather skirt and booties.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The guys also brought some style to the event. The Backstreet Boys and 5 Seconds of Summer both looked cool and collected in color-coordinated outfits.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross knocked it out of the park as Best Dressed Couple of the night.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Meanwhile, Bachelor alums and on-again coupleAshley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon won points for being too cute on the carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

