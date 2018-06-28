Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are 'Casually Dating' But Things Are 'Heating Up' (Exclusive)

After weeks of rampant speculation about their relationship status, a source tells ET that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are "casually dating."

"Justin and Hailey have always been into one another," the source says. "They dated in 2016 briefly, and the feelings never really went away."

The source also explains that the two "have a lot in common, and connect deeply over their faith and relationship with God."

"Justin and Hailey have been casually dating for roughly a month, but things seem to be heating up as the two are spending more and more time together," the source adds.

Just in the last few weeks, the couple has been spotted getting cozy in Miami and packing on some PDA while hanging out in New York City.

Last Friday, the stars were seen enjoying a passionate, very public makeout session on the streets of the Big Apple.

The source tells ET that the two have stayed in contact over the years, and that, at the end of last year when Bieber was dating Selena Gomez, the "Sorry" singer reached out to Baldwin "because he wanted to have closure on their brief 2016 relationship."

"Justin wanted to enter the new year with a clear conscious as he was doing a lot of soul searching," the source adds.

