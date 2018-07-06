Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hold Hands on Romantic NYC Dinner Date

Can’t stop, won’t stop!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin aren’t afraid to show some PDA. The flirty duo have been enjoying their steamy summer romance, and on Thursday, they stepped out together yet again for a shopping and dinner date.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, were spotted holding hands (with interlaced fingers, obvi) outside of Nobu restaurant in New York City. The model wore her blonde locks back in a bun and sported a matching denim Versace jacket and pants with a white crop top underneath. She paired the look with casual white sneakers and a purse.

As for Bieber, he also went casual in a black T-shirt and matching athletic shorts. He also wore white sneakers and a purple backwards baseball cap with his long hair flowing out from underneath it.

Earlier in the day, the pair caused a fan frenzy when they were spotted out in Brooklyn by fans.

The sighting came after the couple recently returned from a romantic getaway in the Hamptons.

A source previously told ET that the two are “casually dating,” after briefly getting together in 2016.

“Justin and Hailey have always been into one another,” the source said. “They dated in 2016 briefly, and the feelings never really went away.”

