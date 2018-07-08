Ariana Grande Responds to Those Criticizing Her and Justin Bieber's Quick Engagements

Hey, when you know, you know, right?!

Ariana Grande is defending Justin Bieber’s shocking engagement to Hailey Baldwin, as well her own whirlwind engagement to fiance Pete Davidson. The 25-year-old songstress took to Twitter soon after reports surfaced on Sunday that Bieber had popped the question to offer a rebuke to critics claiming both she and Bieber are rushing to the altar.

This tweet is in response to a particular fan’s post which referenced Scooter Braun, who is both Ariana and Justin’s manager. “First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder,” the fan wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

“You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives ...... right .... ? And that Scooter [Braun] is a wonderful human being too who cares first [and] foremost [about] our health and happiness?” Grande responded in a since-deleted tweet. “Love is lit. Sh*t happens. I hope to God it happens to you too. [You] deserve it.”

Bieber reportedly proposed to Baldwin on Saturday night during a vacation to the Bahamas. He got down on knee at their resort’s restaurant, where everyone in attendance witnessed the big moment.

On Sunday, both of Bieber’s parents, Jeremy Bieber and Patti Mallette, offered social media posts seemingly in response to the engagement. “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love,” his mother tweeted. Meanwhile, the elder Bieber shared a photo of Justin watching a sunset over the ocean with this telling caption: “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

