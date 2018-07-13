Pete Davidson Gives an Enthusiastic Review of Fiancee Ariana Grande's Sexy New Song 'God Is a Woman'

Pete Davidson is one doting fiance!

The 24-year old comedian took to Instagram on Thursday night to celebrate the release of Ariana Grande's song, "God Is a Woman." The new track is the third pre-released single from her upcoming album, Sweetener, which drops on Aug. 17.

Clad in a blue-and-pink tie dye sweatshirt that reads "God Is a Woman," Davidson first praised the 25-year-old pop star with a mirror selfie. "GIAW out now !!!! ☁️," he captioned the shot.

The Saturday Night Live star also promoted "God Is a Woman" on his Instagram Story, calling the song: "My fave one on the album."

"It's bonkers!!" he wrote alongside a pic of Grande covered in paint, seemingly from a sexy photo shoot to promote the single.

Grande also shared pics from the same photo shoot, one of which showing her nude while artfully covered with purple-and-blue paint strokes and lying in a pool of light blue paint. With her hair in a braid and her makeup glowing, the pop star looks like the perfect representation of her ethereal new track.

The "Bang Bang" singer also posted to her Instagram Story, showcasing big letter balloons that read "GIAW" -- a slang word that the Davidson used in his post. She then shared a few videos from her celebrations. In one video -- where the pair is wearing matching sweatshirts -- Davidson calls Grande his "sweet sweet angel" using a silly voice. Another snippet shows Davidson sitting by and watching as Grande's friend attempts to sing "God Is a Women" while she critiques his performance in the background!

Grande and Davidson announced their engagement in June after less than a month of dating. Here’s more on their whirlwind romance:

