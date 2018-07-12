Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Impromptu Photo Shoot With Singer's Backup Dancers: Pics

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are so in love!

The 25-year-old singer performed at the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day Event in Brooklyn, New York, along with Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels, and her fiance seemed to be getting along nicely with her work squad.

Following the show, Davidson took to Instagram to share pics from their night together -- including a hilarious photo shoot with Grande's backup dancers.

"Check out my new job," the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star quipped alongside a black and white snap of himself with eight of Grande's male dancers.

check out my new job A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 11, 2018 at 9:09pm PDT

Grande also got in on the fun, posing over Davidson's shoulder while he laid on the ground surrounded by her performers. In the one of the pics, the pop star has her eyes closed and her signature ponytail tossed backwards, and looks thrilled to be with her beau.

🖤☁️ A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 11, 2018 at 9:46pm PDT

Davidson also posted an Instagram pic of two Polaroids that show him with three guys by what appears to be a tour bus. "Murdaburgers," he captioned the post.

murdaburgers A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 11, 2018 at 9:32pm PDT

Grande got in on the posting action too, taking to her Instagram Story to share some of her favorite moments from the night. In addition to a video of the couple holding hands, she also shared two more shots of her and Davidson with her dancers.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

The "Bang Bang" singer went on to twice share an adorable snap of her fiancé as a little boy. "Mood for life @petedavidson. kind of crying...... kind of killing it n keeping a positive outlook. this is the best photo on earth," she initially captioned the throwback photo before posting it again.

Instagram

Grande couldn't end the posting spree without telling Davidson that she loves him, which she opted to do with a photo of herself from an appearance on a late-night talk show.

Instagram

The Instagram frenzy came after Grande brought down the house at Amazon's event with a mix of fan favorites and new tracks from her upcoming album, Sweetener, which drops on August 17.

Wearing a sparkly crop top and orange parachute pants, Grande sang “No Tears Left to Cry” and “The Light is Coming,” before closing out the show with a choreographed umbrella dance.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

Grande and Davidson announced their engagement in June after less than a month of dating. Here’s more on their whirlwind romance:

