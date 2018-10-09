Why Did Pete Davidson Cover Up His Ariana Grande-Inspired Tattoo?

What's going on here, Pete Davidson?



The Saturday Night Live star had fans guessing after he debuted a fresh tattoo of a heart on his neck -- where his Ariana Grande-inspired ink used to be.

While stepping out at Yankee Stadium in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, gone was the tattoo Davidson have of the Playboy-inspired bunny ears mask that Ariana Grande wore on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album. The actor and comedian, who got the tattoo on the left side of his neck when he and Grande first started dating, instead head a heart drawn over over it, alongside the letter "A."

Davidson and Grande often make headlines for their new ink. The couple has several matching tattoos, including clouds on their fingers, the word "reborn" on their thumbs, "H2GKMO" ("Honest to God, knock me out) on their hands, and Davidson's late father's FDNY badge number on different parts of their bodies.

The actor recently copied Grande's neck tattoo reading "Mille tendresse." He also got a tattoo of their pet pig.

"Can I just say, this girl, she was like, 'I want a pig!' And then an hour later it was just there," Davidson revealed of their pet on Late Night With Seth Meyers last month. "Like I'm still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks and this chick got a pig in a f**king hour."

