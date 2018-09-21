Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande continue to be connected in more ways than one.

This week, the 24-year-oldSaturday Night Live cast member debuted some fresh new ink. Photographers noticed that Davidson had the words "mille tendresse," which means "a thousand tendernesses," written on the back of his neck. Grande also has the same tattoo in the same exact place.

Inspired by the Audrey Hepburn classic Breakfast at Tiffany's, the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress got the tat in 2014. At the time, the former Nickelodeon star had shown the process in a series of photos on her Instagram.

This isn't the first time that Davidson has been inspired by his fiancee. Earlier this week, the comedian got a portrait of the adorable baby pig that he and Grande, 25, recently adopted.

Additionally, the couple also has "8418" tattoos, which is the badge number worn by the comedian's late father, New York City firefighter Scott Davidson, who died on Sept. 11, 2001, during the Twin Tower attacks. Davidson has the numbers inked on his left forearm and Grande has hers on her left foot.

And that's not all. Davidson has two additional pieces dedicated to the pop star -- one of her initials on his thumb and another of the black bunny mask Grande wore on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album.

Meanwhile, Davidson has been by his soon-to-be-wife's side following the death of her ex, Mac Miller. On Wednesday, a source told ET that he has been a "huge support" to the pop star as she copes with Miller's shocking death.

"This year hasn't been easy at all for Ariana. Mac's death has been one of the most painful things she has ever had to deal with in her life," ET's source revealed. "She loved him very much, but she knew she couldn't help him. Mac clearly needed rehab and Ariana couldn't be his girlfriend and his sober coach."

The "God Is a Woman" singer has been laying low recently, breaking her silence on Miller's death in a touching tribute last week.

