Pete Davidson's newest tattoo is seriously too cute.

The Saturday Night Live star visited a tattoo shop in New York City over the weekend, where he got a portrait of the adorable baby pig he and fiancée Ariana Grande recently adopted.

The comedian's tattoo artist -- Mira Mariah from the Fleur Noire Tattoo Parlour in Brooklyn -- posted a pic of the fresh ink to Instagram, captioning it, "Thanks Pete."

If you look closely, you can see that below the pig's portrait is the name "Piggy Smallz" tattooed in script, a play on rapper Biggie Smalls' moniker. Although Davidson and Grande have yet to reveal the pig's name on their own, it sounds like this could be the one they chose... and if so, it's perfect!

Grande has been taking to her Instagram Stories to share cute pics and videos of the pig. See some of her best posts, documented by fans on social media, below:

ARIANA HAVING A PIG IS SOMETHING I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED pic.twitter.com/YAoKC5ldwe — tay (@lovesickagb) September 16, 2018

omg i’m crying. my HEART. ariana and pete have a little micro pig. it’s so cute. pic.twitter.com/mEc0vyZMYP — paige (@betturoffs) September 16, 2018

ARIANA GRANDE HAS A PIG AND HE’S THE CUTEST THING EVER @ArianaGrandepic.twitter.com/Uw0xUcYpz7 — Athena Kratsas (@AthenaKratsas) September 16, 2018

Davidson, 24, and Grande, 25, were expected to attend the 2018 Emmys Monday night in Los Angeles, but the lovebirds were no-shows at the awards ceremony. A rep for Grande revealed that the singer decided to take the time off to "heal and mend." This would have marked her first public appearance since the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, who died earlier this month at the age of 26 from an apparent overdose.

"Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight," her rep said in a statement to People on Monday. "Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York."

"Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend," the statement continued. "She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

Hear more on Grande and Davidson in the video below.

