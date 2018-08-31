Ariana Grande Calls Her First Kiss With Pete Davidson ‘Sick'

Nothing makes Ariana Grande happier than her fiance, Pete Davidson!

On Thursday, she called into her pal Nicki Minaj’s show Queen Radio on Apple Music’s Beats 1, where talk quickly talked to her future husband.

"We have a lot of fun. He’s like my best friend,” she said. "It just gets better every day.”

Minaj reflected on a time that Davidson and Grande visited her studio early in the morning, saying, "Y’all have the same sense of humor. I know with girls like you and me who like the laugh, it’s so important."

"We’re like the boy and girl version of each other, except he’s 17 feet tall and I’m four inches tall,” Grande quipped.

Minaj then asked her self-proclaimed “real sister” if she remembered her first kiss with Davidson.

"It was so sick, it was so dope,” Grande said of the moment. "It was so cute, he asked my permission to kiss me.”

After Minaj questioned whether or not the kiss was “sensual”, Grande replied, "It wasn’t like too naughty of a kiss, but definitely there was so much… you know… in there, you know? It was really sweet, but it was also really sexy.”

Minaj has already shown her love for Davidson publicly. Earlier this month she commented on one of Grande’s photos of her man, “OMG @ the most perfect man on the planet. wtf does he have a brother btch??!”

