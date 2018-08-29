Nicki Minaj is looking for a man just like Pete Davidson!

The 35-year-old rapper took to the comments section of Ariana Grande's latest post, where the pop star showed off her husband-to-be. In the black-and-white pic, Davidson, 24, has a giant grin on his face while rocking a backwards baseball hat and a striped shirt. The second shot in the slideshow is of a woman looking at her phone and adjusting her sunglasses, seemingly appreciating what she's seeing on the screen.

"Omg @ the most perfect man on the planet. Wtf, does he have a brother btch??!" Minaj commented on the post.

Grande, 25, replied to the "Chun Li" rapper's comment, writing, "No, but I'm the luckiest b**ch in the galexy [sic] I'll tell you that."

Though Minaj may be out of luck with her hopes of meeting Davidson's non-existent brother -- the Saturday Night Live star only has one sibling, sister Casey -- someone else made their availability known to her!

"Yeah. Me," Machine Gun Kelly wrote in response to Minaj's comment. Davidson just recently starred in the rapper's music video for his song, "LOCO."

It's no surprise that Minaj and Grande may have the same taste in men -- the duo have been close for years! From collaborating on songs to hanging out at the MTV Video Music Awards, Grande even shaded Travis Scott, whose album Astroworld beat Minaj's Queen for the number one spot earlier this month.

Here's more on Scott and Minaj's ongoing feud:

