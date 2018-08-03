Ariana Grande is taking care of fiance Pete Davidson!

The 25-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share a snap of her tending to a wound Davidson got while working on the music video for Machine Gun Kelly’s song, “LOCO."

“My baby sliced his finger in Colson’s video, so I fixed it,” Grande captioned the black-and-white shot of a shirtless Davidson frowning for the camera while Grande patched up his finger over the sink.

“Congrats @machinegunkelly we all love u,” Grande wrote in praise of the 28-year-old rapper, who also goes by Colson Baker.

Despite the injury, it looks like the Saturday Night Live star had a great time on set! Grande also shared a video of her 24-year-old fiance performing for the cameras.

Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly made the NSFW video -- which dropped on Thursday -- during their time in Syracuse, New York, where they are currently filming a coming-of-age comedy titled Big Time Adolescence.

In addition to SNL and side projects, Davidson has a wedding to plan!

The comedian and pop star announced their engagement in June after less than a month of dating. Following their exciting news, a source told ET that Grande has been “dreaming” up the details of her nuptials since she was a teenager.

"Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," the source said at the time. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

The source continued, "She also has always wanted children and talked about how stylish her children will be. She used to talk about her brother [Frankie] walking her down the aisle and giving her away. They are really close and she felt he would be the perfect man to do that."

