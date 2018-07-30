Ariana Grande Posts PDA Pic of Her and Pete Davidson Following Social Media 'Breather'

Ariana Grande has decided to start sharing again!

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer returned to Instagram on Monday to post a photo her and her fiance, Pete Davidson. In the image, she happily sits on his lap. Wearing all black, including her signature cat ears, the songstress offers the camera a smolding gaze while Davidson rests his hand on her lap. She captioned the photo with the heart-outline and engagement ring emojis.

She also posted a photo of just herself, sitting on the floor while wearing a white tube top. The image is cast in black and white and posted nearly upside down. “Pretty little body,” she captioned the moment. “It look betta on you.”

These new images arrive a week after Grande told fans on Twitter that she has intentionally been scaling back her social media posts, and that she plans to take a break in order to ensure she is taking care of herself.

“I’m [probably] gonna post on [there] for a little while & take a breather from Twitter and [Instagram] for a little while,” she wrote. “Just sometimes can’t help bump into some negative sh*t that really can bum [you] out and it’s not worth it honestly. Promised I’d always tell you. I love [you so much]! Be well & happy.”

It appears as though she and Davidson are of like mind when it comes to social media. That same day, July 23, the Saturday Night Live star scrubbed every single post from his Instagram account.

He later explained why, writing: "The Internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good," he continued. "Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. Your neighborhood goon, Pete."

