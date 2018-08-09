The Queen is back!

After long-awaited anticipation from fans, Nicki Minaj finally dropped her new album, Queen, on Friday. The rap star was clearly cutting it close, telling fans at the Queen Radio Debut Party in Los Angeles one night earlier -- which was attended by Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Normani Kordei, Birdman, Yo Gotti, Kandi Burruss and more -- that she was putting the finishing touches on the album just three hours ahead of her radio show.

The album is 19 tracks, with two extra songs on the Target exclusive release, and features appearances from Lil Wayne, Eminem, The Weeknd, Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee, Foxy Brown and, of course, Ariana Grande -- the pair released their sultry single "Bed" earlier this summer.

See the full track list below:

1. "Ganja Burns"

2. "Majesty" ft. Eminem & Labrinth

3. "Barbie Dreams"

4. "Rich Sex" ft. Lil Wayne

5. "Hard White"

6. "Bed" ft. Ariana Grande

7. "Thought I Knew You" ft. The Weeknd

8. "Run & Hide"

9. "Chun Swae" ft. Swae Lee

10. "Chun-Li"

11. "LLC"

12. "Good Form"

13. "Nip Tuck"

14. "2 Lit 2 Late Interlude"

15. "Come See About Me"

16. "Sir ft. Future"

17. "Miami"

18. "Coco Chanel" ft. Foxy Brown

19. "Inspirations Outro"

In ELLE magazine's July issue, Minaj revealed she was single for the first time since she was 15.

"Becoming single was one of the things that made me feel strong and powerful," she said. "The fact that I am a young woman who doesn’t need a man for money. I don’t need a man for a job. I’ve never had to f**k for beats. I’ve never had to f**k for a record deal. I don’t have those pressures. I get up when I want, shop when I want."

Minaj also opened up about Queen, revealing that she thinks it's "gonna be the best album of the year." Watch below.

