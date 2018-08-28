Ariana Grande to Perform at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Ariana Grande will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin at the late singer's funeral.

ET confirms that the "God Is a Woman" singer will be performing at the "Queen of Soul'"s Celebration of Life at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. Franklin's family asked Grande, 24, to be part of the funeral after they were moved by her performance of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, according toThe Associated Press, who was first to report the news.

Grande, along with The Roots, opened the Aug. 16 late-night talk show with a touching and emotional rendition of Franklin's hit song.

Sitting down with Fallon, Grande opened up about her experiences with the beloved singer, who died on Aug. 16.

“I met her a few times. We sang at the White House and she was so sweet and she was so cute, and I was like, ‘How are you a real person?’” Grande said. “It’s an honor to have met her.”

Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and Chaka Khan are among the entertainers who will alsotake the stage on Friday. President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson will speak at the funeral.

Franklin died at the age of 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type. Her longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, confirmed the heartbreaking news of her passing to ET.

On Tuesday, Franklin's devoted fans paid their final respects at the public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. In addition to the public viewing on Tuesday and Wednesday, fans can watch musical tributes to Franklin at Chene Park's riverfront amphitheater on Thursday evening, which will feature Gladys Knight, Johnny Gill, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Angie Stone, The Four Tops and Keith Washington.

