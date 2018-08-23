The stars are coming together to honor the late Aretha Franklin.

Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson and Faith Hill are just some of the performers expected to take the stage at Franklin's Celebration of Life on Friday, Aug. 31, at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan.

Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Jennifer Holliday,Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Bishop Marvin Sapp The Williams Brothers, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, classical artist Audrey DuBois Harris, soprano Alice McAllister Tillman, Franklin’s son Edward Franklin, the Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir round out the event's impressive list of performers.

The Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA, will deliver Franklin’s eulogy at the homegoing service, which is limited to family, friends, dignitaries and special guests. Bishop Charles H. Ellis, III, pastor of Greater Grace Temple, will serve as Officiant with the Rev. Robert Smith, Jr., Pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, as Co-Officiant for the service.

Franklin died from advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type on Aug. 16. She was 76. Fans will be able to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul during a public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. She will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 29.

After her funeral, Franklin will then be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, alongside her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin; brother, Cecil Franklin; sisters, Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; and nephew, Thomas Garrett.

The icon is also expected to be remembered with a tribute concert planned by Clive Davis in New York City on Nov. 14. See more on Franklin's legacy in the video below.

