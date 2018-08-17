Fans will be able to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin during a public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, ET confirms. The Queen of Soul will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 29.

Franklin’s funeral, which will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31 at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple, will be limited to just family and friends. She will then be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, alongside her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; and nephew, Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died at the age of 76 on Thursday, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Detroit, Michigan. The legendary singer’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute, said that her official cause of death was due to advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.

In a statement to ET via Franklin's longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, the singer's family mourned the loss of the icon.

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds,” the statement read. “We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Celebs took to social media to honor to Franklin, and a source told ET on Thursday that her good friend Clive Davis -- with the blessing of her family -- is planning a tribute concert on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Producers of the MTV Video Music Awards, which take place on Monday, told ET they're also planning to honor Franklin.

