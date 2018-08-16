Aretha Franklin Dead at 76: Barbra Streisand, John Legend and More React
Legendary singer Aretha Franklin died on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy few artists will ever match.
Franklin was the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and undoubtedly influenced some of music's biggest stars. Not surprisingly, everyone from Barbra Streisand to John Legend have taken to social media to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul.
Streisand shared a photo of the two together along with an emotional message.
"This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch," she wrote. "It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world."
Meanwhile, Legend posted: "Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha."
Read on for more tributes to Franklin:
Check out this epic moment between Franklin and former president Barack Obama:
