Legendary singer Aretha Franklin died on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy few artists will ever match.

Franklin was the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and undoubtedly influenced some of music's biggest stars. Not surprisingly, everyone from Barbra Streisand to John Legend have taken to social media to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul.

Streisand shared a photo of the two together along with an emotional message.

"This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch," she wrote. "It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world."

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Legend posted: "Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha."

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Read on for more tributes to Franklin:

I'm saddened to learn that Aretha Franklin has passed.The most soulful and inspirational singer of our time. / Je suis attristée d'apprendre le décès d’Aretha Franklin. La chanteuse la plus inspirante de notre époque. - Céline xx…

📸 : Kevin Mazur https://t.co/3Tz7G2W205pic.twitter.com/Q5DtmJ1IVa — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 16, 2018

The world lost an incredibly talented woman today. Rest In Peace, @ArethaFranklin... your legacy and music will forever inspire us and future generations 💛 pic.twitter.com/me6FiFo1lM — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 16, 2018

Her voice; her presence; her style

No one did it better

Truly the Queen of Soul

I will miss you!@ArethaFranklin#QueenOfSoulpic.twitter.com/Gw5XEhsxjH — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul.. A true legend and world icon...the greatest vocalist and entertainer of all time. Aretha paved the way for so many great artists, over 6 decades of music. Thank you for all of your contributions. My condolences and prayers are with the family. pic.twitter.com/akEgX7sv1j — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 16, 2018

Whether it was Gospel, Blues, Jazz, R&B, Pop,or Civil Rights, Aretha Franklin was the greatest gift and the voice of a generation. She could turn any song into a hymn. She will be greatly missed here on earth, but that band in heaven just got our Angel

Rest In Peace Aretha — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 16, 2018

This is the face of a young man who couldn't believe he was actually singing with the GREATEST OF ALL TIME. Thank you, Ms. Franklin for blessing us with your incomparable gift. Honored to have shared the stage with you even for a moment. Always bowing down to you. #QueenofSoulpic.twitter.com/4bZVAWcqeS — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) August 16, 2018

This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our Father. I will miss her so much but I know she’s at peace. #QueenOfSoulpic.twitter.com/UatS3U3YXe — Smokey Robinson (@smokey_robinson) August 16, 2018

Very sad to hear the news about Aretha, she was so inspiring and wherever you were she always brought you to church. pic.twitter.com/GMCzQRkahc — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 16, 2018

We have lost the greatest singer of our time. As a songwriter, I know personally how meaningful a gifted interpreter of material can be.



No one can replace her.



- Billy Joel pic.twitter.com/7QZQ1IzSD8 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) August 16, 2018

Rest easy #ARETHAFRANKLIN I imagine u in heaven performing & still making people souls move🙌🏾 this was my aunt favorite record #RockSteady you will always be the Queen of Soul you been that before many of us were born! Thank you for giving us LEGENDARY TIMELESS music 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/bEueBCLGJ9 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 16, 2018

Always loved you, always will @ArethaFranklin. Not only the Queen of Soul but the queen of all our hearts. - Sir Rod xxx pic.twitter.com/bRAhQcPETw — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 16, 2018

Rest in peace Aretha. ❤ pic.twitter.com/QT7HeY5SIf — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin



Elton xx — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 16, 2018

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness. (2/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2018

The @AmericanIdol fam had the great privilege of working with the iconic Aretha Franklin for a special ep in Detroit. The world will miss her as she’s left an indelible mark on our culture. Her artistry & music will move & inspire us forever. Rest in peace to the Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/3LaOL6wvkn — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 16, 2018

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018

RIP ARETHA. There Will never be another ..Thank you for giving us all of you!! — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin, a true great. Thank you for your music x — James Arthur 🦉 (@JamesArthur23) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2018

Rest In Peace QUEEN!!! Thank you for feeding our souls for so long!!! You will be missed never forgotten!!! Your music lives on in ALL OF US!!! 🙏🏾 #riparethafranklin 💋💋💋 https://t.co/jlI8qrAIj9 — Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) August 16, 2018

RIP THE GOAT THE QUEEN... pic.twitter.com/fxnSTfFNKT — Diddy (@Diddy) August 16, 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

YALL DONT UNDERSTAND WE JUST LOST THE QUEEN!! I WILL MISS YOU ARETHA FRANKLIN SO MANY NIGHTS YOUR MUSIC SAVED MY LIFE!! REST IN PEACE!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 16, 2018

Check out this epic moment between Franklin and former president Barack Obama:

