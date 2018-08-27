Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Share a Sweet Kiss Onstage

The perfect, pre-performance Sweetener!

Ariana Grande had fiancé Pete Davidson introduce her to the crowd at her American Express x Ariana Grande: The Sweetener Sessions show at The Theater at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night.

Wearing a Chicago Fire Department shirt, the 24-year-old comedian rocked up and introduced the songstress as “my love” before she performed tracks from her new album, Sweetener, as part of a series of exclusive concerts for American Express cardholders.

Thanking her fans for their support, the 24-year-old singer performed an hour-long set, featuring favorites like “No Tears Left to Cry” and the newer track, “God Is a Woman,” from Sweetener.

The record has just earned Grande her third number one record on the Billboard 200 chart, with 2013’s debut album, Yours Truly, and 2014’s My Everything having previously hit the top spot.

Davidson wasn’t the only celebrity out to support Grande -- Nicole Richie and Alessandra Ambrosio were also in attendance.

The show came just days after Grande took home the award for Best Pop Video for “No Tears Left to Cry” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where she also performed "God Is a Woman" accompanied by 50 dancers.

