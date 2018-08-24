Ariana Grande is sticking up for her fiancé, Pete Davidson.

When the singer got wind of a tweet poking fun at the Saturday Night Live star, Grande couldn't help herself from weighing in and educating the outlet.

It all started when the satirical sports and pop culture blog, Barstool Sports, shared a pic of the lovebirds at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Grande, 25, and Davidson, 24, made their red carpet debut as a couple. The tweet was accompanied with a link to an article titled, "Does Pete Davidson Have Butthole Eyes?"

Grande quickly came to her beau's defense, asking the outlet if they knew Davidson suffers from Crohn's disease, which is a chronic inflammatory bowel illness that affects the lining of the digestive tract. It can also cause inflammation of the skin, joints, mouth, eyes, liver and bile ducts. Davidson has had Chron's since he was a teenager.

"Y'all do kno this man has an auto immune disease ...... right ?" Grande replied. "Like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure."

Chaps, the writer of the original article, posted another piece on Friday, in which he (sorta) apologized for anyone he may have offended.

"Pete Davidson’s eyes look like buttholes. Some people have taken that as an insult," his post read. "It wasn't meant to be. In fact, many would say that it's a compliment. Moreover, I even said I'm sorry if this offends in the original blog."

Regardless, it doesn't appear Grande is losing any sleep over this as her new album, Sweetener, just went to No. 1!

"Hello everyone! Sweetener is officially No. 1 n I jus wanted to say thank u so much," she tweeted on Friday. "[I know] these things don’t really matter but I am over the moon grateful n I just want to thank u for all ur warmth n for receiving this project w such love. Thank u for all that u do."

So, how does her fiancé feeling about it? "I'm so happy I could wear a fedora," he joked, according to Grande.

