Ariana Grande is making us all believe that "God Is a Woman."

The 25-year-old singer hit the stage at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Monday night, making her highly anticipated return to the MTV Video Music Awards. Backed by 50 diverse female dancers, Grande pulled out all the stops, delivering an epic performance to the catchy track, off her brand new album, Sweetener.

The brunette beauty opened her performance sitting with her dancers at a long table, giving us Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper vibes. Grande, dressed in a flashy, tan number and knee-high boots, worked the stage until the end of the song, when her mother, Joan, her grandmother, Marjorie, and aunt emerged to take their places by her side.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hours before the VMAs kicked off, Grande took to Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie she snapped before heading to her final rehearsal.

Instagram Stories

She also posted a sneak peek pic with a few of her dancers one day earlier, captioning it, "See u tomorrow @vmas @mtv #godiasawoman."

Grande is up for a number of awards at this year's VMAs, including Artist of the Year. As we patiently wait to see if she nabs one of the most coveted accolades of the night, watch the video below to hear more on her most memorable career moments (so far!).

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez to Be Honored at the MTV Video Music Awards: A Look Back at Her Best Music Videos!

MTV Video Music Awards: Predictions, Performances and All the Moments You Won't Want to Miss!

2018 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Ariana Grande Turns 25! All the Clues This Will Be Her Best Year Yet