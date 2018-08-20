Well this is awkward!

Nicki Minaj isn’t too pleased that rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld is no. 1 the same week as the release of her album, Queen.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old GRAMMY nominee took to Twitter to air her grievances against Scott and the promotion of his new album.

Posting a screenshot of Kylie Jenner’s post about Astroworld, Minaj wrote: “Travis sold over 50k of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries.”

She went on to add, “I put my blood sweat and tears into writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her and Stormi. lol. I'm actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus and thank you to my fans.”

Minaj also tweeted, “My first album sold 400k. No one is doing that with debut albums now. So I’m so grateful. I lost out on 12 hours of sales and did 200k in one week after I was supposedly cancelled. I bit my tongue last #QueenRadio but I won’t On Tuesday. I love you guys so much.”

Scott’s Astroworld made it to no. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts in its debut week. This past week, Jenner posted about Scott's upcoming tour to her 113 million Instagram followers, writing, “Me and storm ready for tour." She also included a link to his site.

Despite her recent rant, Minaj doesn't seem to have a beef with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In fact, Kim Kardashian West attended her album launch party hours before Kylie's 21st birthday party. Minaj is also close pals with Rob Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna, who was previously engaged to Kylie's ex, Tyga.

