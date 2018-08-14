Nicki Minaj is out for blood -- and so is Safaree Samuels.

The former couple went head to head in a heated exchange on Twitter on Tuesday, during which Samuels claimed Minaj once cut him with a knife so bad he "almost died."

The feud started after Minaj's recent interview on Hot 97, when the show's host, Flex, noted Samuels' past claims that he wrote for her. The 35-year-old rapper then embarked on a rant about writing her own lyrics -- and accused Samuels of paying for prostitutes and stealing credit cards.

"Now I stole your card? The 1 you gave me he pin for and had me doing ish with?" Samuels tweeted on Tuesday morning. "We know each other inside out. Everything there was for us. I didn't use your card for prostitutes. We both didn't trust each other. You did sh*t I did sh*t. You said you were messing with meek a few years b4 y'all got together and I'm not mad at that."

He appeared to be taking the high road, writing, "I don't wish you bad," before unleashing an accusation that Minaj almost killed him.

"Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail," he tweeted. "When things like that start happening more Than once it’s time to dip."

Minaj, meanwhile, took shots at Samuels' hairline and claimed he begged to get back together with her -- but didn't address his allegation that she nearly killed him. "You gettin aired out on #QueenRadio too on Thursday! Apologize & STFU," she tweeted.

Fans were living for the drama, with Maury even trying to get in on the action. "@NICKIMINAJ & @IAMSAFAREE You are making me dizzy with all this back and forth. The only way you are going to solve this beef is to let me hook you up to my lie detector test. #TheLieDetectorDetermined," the show tweeted.

Minaj and Samuels dated from 2000 to 2014. She started dating Meek Mill in 2015, but ended the relationship in 2017.

This isn't the first time Minaj and Samuels have battled it out on social media. Watch below.

