Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are hitting the road!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and her 6-month-year-old daughter will be joining Travis Scott on his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour.

"Me and Storm ready for tour 🎪♥️," Kylie captioned a pic of a poster promoting her boyfriend and father of her child's upcoming concerts.

Kylie already knows she'll fit right in on the tour! Last month, in the couple's first joint magazine cover, Kylie revealed to GQ that she first met her 26-year-old boyfriend at Coachella, and immediately agreed to go on the rode with him, thus riding "off into the sunset."

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” she said. “So he said, ‘I'm going back on tour -- what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I'm going with you.’”

“We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were,” Kylie continued. “Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

Travis is gearing up for his latest tour with a new tattoo -- even sharing a pic of himself getting the new ink with his Instagram followers on Thursday. "Getting tour ready," he captioned the photo of tattoo artist Scott Campbell working behind his ear.

According to the tattoo artist's Instagram, it appears that Travis' latest addition is the head of a tiger on the side of his neck.

Kylie and Travis -- who welcomed Stormi back in April -- have had a busy couple of few weeks! After celebrating Kylie's 21st birthday by gifting her a vintage Rolls-Royce, Travis took the makeup mogul jewelry shopping in Calabasas, California.

A source told ET that Kylie's birthday "was more than she could have imagined."

"Kylie was overwhelmed with the numerous parties, love and support," the source said. "Kylie was happy to have everyone close to her, to celebrate her birthday and all the success she’s accomplished in her young age."

"Travis referred to Kylie as his 'wifey,' but it was just a term of endearment," the source added of the Instagram caption the rapper used in his tribute post to Kylie. "Although the two are madly in love, they are not married."

