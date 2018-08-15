Kylie Jenner is living the luxurious life.

The newly 21-year-old gives a tour of her insane, designer-laden purse closet, which she shared a peek of on social media.

"This is where I keep all my purses. I made a little room for them in my house and I did this all custom so they could all have a little home," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals in a video shared to her YouTube page on Tuesday.

"My favorite row definitely would have to be the Hermès row and I have been collecting these bags for a minute," she continues. "They're also a great investment."

To help you wrap your head around the jaw-dropping monetary value of her covetable collection -- well, a crocodile Hermès Birkin bag will cost you $150,000 at its starting price. Notice Jenner owns quite a few, so you do the math.

The Kelly is also one of the most iconic silhouettes from the French brand. She admits the white Himalayan crocodile version would be the one she'll save if her house caught on fire.

Her love for the Kelly continues as theLife of Kylie star dishes on the hot pink mini sister Kourtney gave her for Christmas last year, which she predicts will be her daughter, Stormi's first bag.

"This one I'm definitely going to let Stormi wear, probably when she says, 'Mommy, I want to carry a purse,'" she says. "So, this is probably gonna be her first purse."

Another memorable gift? The custom Louis Vuitton logo piece given to her by mom Kris, emblazoned with a kitschy hand-painted image of the momager that reads, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fund$".

The young mom also has an extensive range of vintage bags from the Dior saddle to the Chanel caviar leather bowling bag, along with a myriad of luxe labels like Fendi, Gucci and Prada.

Earlier this week, the makeup mogul shared a video of her holding her baby girl while she attempted to go through her best friend, Jordyn Woods', makeup bag. It seems little Stormi is ready to dive deep into the cosmetics just like her mama.

"Oh, girl! You're pushing over her makeup bag," Kylie told her and Travis Scott's daughter. "She wants the makeup bag. Uh-oh!"

It would be good for Stormi to take a liking to makeup as Jenner recently shared that she'd like to give her $900-million cosmetics company to her daughter.

"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi," she said in an interview with Forbes. "If she's into it."

