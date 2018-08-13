Australian model Tammy Hembrow is speaking out after she was snapped being wheeled out of Kylie Jenner’s birthday party on a stretcher on Thursday night.

The young star was loaded onto an ambulance outside of celebrity hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood, California, where Jenner was celebrating her 21st birthday. Caitlyn Jenner and girlfriend Sophia Hutchins watched on as the drama unfolded.

After confirming she is OK in a video posted on her YouTube channel, Hembrow shares that exhaustion from keeping busy following her recent breakup with fiancé Reece Hawkins had contributed to her collapse.

“I was in L.A. [and] I was running off pretty much 30 hours no sleep,” she explains. “I was struggling to stay awake even when I was getting my hair and makeup done. I was literally sitting there, like, falling asleep. Like, I could barely keep my eyes open. I've been throwing myself into work way more than ever, and also, I have my kids the majority of the time. [It's] literally been a nonstop, on-the-go kind of thing."

Hembrow and Hawkins, who share two kids, split in June, with Hembrow confessing that drinking at Jenner’s party was a bad idea given her current state.

"I think because of the breakup I've been trying to keep myself busy and not really taking time to think about how I'm actually feeling or focusing on myself,” admits Hembrow, who has appeared in Khloe Kardashian’s Good American campaigns. “I probably, definitely shouldn't have been drinking because of how jet-lagged I was, because of how exhausted I was, and I already wasn't feeling well at all.”

“I pretty much collapsed,” she adds. “I'm already super, super embarrassed about it. I read a quote yesterday and it said, 'Make time for rest or your body will force you to slow down in ways you probably won't like.' I feel like that couldn't be more true.”

Hembrow also calls out those who had been trolling and “making up things for no good reason,” and credits her friends and family for their support, adding that she will not let the incident define her. She also breaks down in tears while saluting her fans.

Jenner’s star-studded birthday bash was attended by The Weeknd, Chris Brown, Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid and Dave Chappelle.

