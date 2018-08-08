Kylie Jenner is reminiscing on her childhood.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share sweet throwback photos of herself as a child, ahead of her 21st birthday. Jenner, who turns 21 on Friday, couldn't help but marvel at how much she's grown.

The makeup maven first shared a sweet snap of herself as a kid rocking pigtails, with her freckles, and pierced ears on display. Next, she posted a side-by-side snap of herself rocking bangs both as a young girl and a young woman. It won't be long until Jenner's own daughter, 6-month-old Stormi, reaches the age Jenner was in the photographs.

Jenner also shared steamy black-and-white shots of herself on her Instagram, as she struck a few poses for the camera on a lounge chair outside. "Hello," she wrote alongside one of the pics, while leaving the others captionless.

It's been a big week for Jenner, who recently appeared in boyfriend Travis Scott's new music video. A source opened up to ET on Saturday about how the couple has grown as parents over the last few months, while always making Stormi a priority.

"The birth of Stormi has strengthened their bond together as a couple in ways they didn't even realize were possible. Kylie and Travis are both extremely busy but are hands-on parents because they do not want to miss out on anything Stormi does," the source said, adding that the two have been working together to make sure their little one is always receiving attention from at least one parent.

"Kylie and Travis have a system: if one is busy working, the other takes care of Stormi, or they bring her with them to the job if possible," the source explained of how they're making it work. "Although they are Kylie and Travis, they have a very normal life when it comes to parenting. They value their time with her, and also know it's important to get time alone, so the two plan date nights to dinner or movies, or just stay home, and have a family member or friend watch her."

