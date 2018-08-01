Kylie Jenner Kicks Off Her 21st Birthday Festivities in a Bathtub

Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday is quickly approaching -- and what better way to celebrate than a bathtub pic?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sexy new shot of herself sporting black lingerie and a platinum blonde wig as she lounges in a bathtub filled with balloons. The 20-year-old makeup maven and new mom looks away from the camera, as she holds a party blower in her mouth and wears a feathered crown reading "Secret Location."

"Bday mood all month long 💙 ... can’t wait for this special collection for @kyliecosmetics to launch on AUGUST 6TH," Jenner wrote. "Thank you @brendanforbes for these bomb pics for all my packaging!"

Jenner will turn 21 on Aug. 10 and has already accomplished so much over the past year. She's made big strides in her personal life, welcoming her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, in February. And Kylie Cosmetics is taking her career as a businesswoman to new heights -- and nearly a billion dollars.

Jenner appeared on the cover of Forbes magazine's America’s Richest Self-Made Women issue earlier this month. The cover caused plenty of controversy, with some questioning the reality star's position as a "self-made" woman, but her famous family had her back.

"It’s not like that was handed to her," Kim Karashian West told ET last week. "She figured that all out. I mean, we all have."

Kris Jenner added: "I’m proud of all of my kids because they really have an amazing work ethic and they roll their sleeves up and really do what they love to do, so that makes me really happy. They all find their passion and when that happens it’s magical."

"She made her own money for over a decade, she put it in the bank, she saved every nickel," Kris continued. "And then, when she decided on what she wanted to do, she spent her money on a venture that could have gone south or north, and it did really well."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian Talk Motherhood

Kim Kardashian on Kylie Jenner's Billion-Dollar Success: Nothing 'Was Handed to Her' (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Footage of Kris Jenner Cradling Baby Stormi

Related Gallery